President Trump slammed The New York Times and “fake news media” Wednesday morning in a set of tweets.

“The failing @nytimes writes false story after false story about me. They don’t even call to verify the facts of a story. A Fake News Joke!” he tweeted.

Mr. Trump also pushed back against the claim that he is not involved in the health care debate.

“Some of the Fake News Media likes to say that I am not totally engaged in healthcare. Wrong, I know the subject well & want victory for U.S.,” he tweeted.