A coal-fired power plant partially owned by the federal government and critical to tribal economies in the West will survive for another two years, though its future beyond that remains uncertain.

The Navajo Nation on Tuesday approved a lease extension of the Navajo Generating Station (NGS) through 2019, temporarily heading off a catastrophic closure that would’ve left hundreds without jobs and almost certainly would’ve led to the shuttering of Peabody Energy’s nearby Kayenta Mine that supplies the facility.

The Bureau of Reclamation owns a 24 percent stake in the 2,250-megawatt project that sits on Navajo land in northern Arizona, giving the federal government deep interest in finding a resolution — especially in light of President Trump’s vow to aid the U.S. coal industry however possible and stop mines and coal-fired plants from closing.

Administration officials say they’ve spent months searching for a way to keep NGS up and running.

“Since the first weeks of the Trump administration, one of Interior’s top priorities has been to roll up our sleeves with diverse stakeholders in search of an economic path forward to extend NGS and Kayenta Mine operations after 2019. Operating NGS and the Kayenta Mine through 2019 is the first step to meet this priority,” Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said in a statement Tuesday night.

“This Navajo Nation Council’s endorsement of a new lease gives NGS and Kayenta Mine workers a fighting chance and gives Navajo and Hopi economies a moment to regroup for the work ahead. Now, NGS operations can continue while stakeholders examine opportunities for a new operating partner to extend the life of the plant beyond its original 50-year lease,” he said.

The Hopi Tribe is dependent on coal royalties from the Kayenta Mine for more than 80 percent of its annual budget, meaning the death of NGS would’ve been financially devastating.

But the lease extension could be just a temporary reprieve. The utilities that own the other 76 percent of the plant — such as Salt River Project, which operates the facility and has been deeply involved in negotiations with the Navajo Nation — aren’t interested in a long-term future with NGS.

Those utilities announced earlier this year they’d pull out of the project after 2019, citing the economic challenges of continuing to operate the plant. It’s unclear whether another utility will step in to buy the plant after 2019, or if the federal government could take the unprecedented step of fully owning such a facility.

Moving forward, if the plant closes after 2019, Salt River Project says it aims to find new jobs for all of the employees at the plant.

“This agreement provides meaningful benefits for all involved and creates a path forward during this challenging transition,” said Mike Hummel, deputy general manager with Salt River Project.