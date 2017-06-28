WINCHESTER, Ind. (AP) - Former Indiana running back Kiante Enis has been sentenced to about eight months in jail after pleading guilty to charges he had sexual activities with a 13-year-old girl.

A Randolph County judge ordered the sentence Wednesday for 19-year-old Kiante Enis after accepting his guilty plea on a felony count of child solicitation. The (Muncie) Star Press reports (http://tspne.ws/2uiJVsN ) that prosecutors dropped two felony counts of child molesting in a plea agreement.

Ennis was a freshman on the Indiana football team when he was kicked off the roster after the criminal charges were filed in September. Enis rushed for 7,014 yards and 98 touchdowns at Winchester Community High School.

Court documents say Enis told detectives he had sex with the girl twice after learning she was 13.

