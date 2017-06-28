WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) - A former youth football coach in suburban Philadelphia has been charged with sexually assaulting three children.

Police in Bensalem said Tuesday they’ve arrested 47-year-old Shannon “Shawn” Westmoreland, of West Chester, and charged him with rape, statutory sex assault and related offenses.

They say Westmoreland sexually assaulted a 15-year-old in 2005 while he was a football coach with the Bensalem Ramblers Athletic Association, a youth sports organization.

He’s also charged with sexually assaulting another child from the age of 4 until she was about 10.

He is charged with sexually assaulting a third child in 1999, when she was 6 years old. Police accuse him of sexually assaulting her again in 2011 when she was 18.

A phone number listed for Westmoreland rang busy Wednesday afternoon. No attorney information is available.