PARIS (AP) - The French government says it will follow the advice of an ethics panel in favor of allowing single women and lesbian couples to have children through assisted reproduction.

Government spokesman Christophe Castaner added Wednesday that no timetable has been established for the change.

The National Advisory Ethics Committee, which began reviewing the issue in 2013, announced its approval on Tuesday.

Assisted reproduction is currently allowed in France only for infertile heterosexual couples.

Castaner said the government doesn’t consider allowing surrogacy, which currently is banned.

The 2013 law allowing gay marriage exposed deep divisions in French society, prompting big protests for and against such unions.