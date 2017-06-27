Sen. John Thune said Wednesday that President Trump is involved in the health care talks, despite reports that he’s actually removed from the negotiations.

“The president has been very involved. He’s engaged with individual members that have specific concerns they want addressed. He’s engaged in our entire conference as you saw yesterday. He had all Republicans come down to the White House and convey to them the sense of urgency in getting something done, and rescuing the American people in what is a failed Obamacare system,” Mr. Thune, South Dakota Republican, said on Fox News.

He added that those in the Senate who worked on crafting the bill, like himself, are also trying to figure out what will get those holdouts to a yes vote.

“We want people to get to yes so we have to figure out what it is that gets them there,” the senator said.

Although the vote has been delayed, Mr. Thune said he’s confident the Senate will pass something and get a bill to the president’s desk.

“I am [confident] because to me, failure is not an option. We’ve made commitments to the American people. We have to get this done,” he said.