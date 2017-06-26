CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The health insurance landscape in New Hampshire continues to shift as the fifth enrollment period under President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul law approaches.

While Republicans in Congress work to dismantle the law, the New Hampshire Insurance Department released information Wednesday about what consumers will face when the next enrollment season starts on Nov. 1.

Nothing is final yet, but three companies - Ambetter from New Hampshire Healthy Families, Anthem and Harvard Pilgrim - plan to offer 15 plans for individuals and six for small businesses. For 2017, there were four companies offering about 50 plans.

The 2018 figures don’t include Minuteman Health, which announced Friday it is closing and plans to reopen as a for-profit insurer in January.