ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a 59-year-old man has been rescued after his all-terrain vehicle crashed more than 20 feet into a ravine near the home of the Buffalo Bills.

Police in the suburban town of Orchard Park say the NFL team’s security called dispatchers around 7 p.m. Tuesday to report that a man could be heard crying for help near New Era field.

Officers say a 59-year-old man who lives near the stadium had been riding a four-wheeler when he got lost and fell into a ravine where a creek runs through the heavily wooded area. Police say the man got stuck under a dead tree and was too weak to free himself.

Police and emergency crews eventually got him out of the ravine. Officials say he only suffered minor injuries.

Police say alcohol was involved in the accident.