Sen. Ron Johnson said Wednesday the Congressional Budget Office score used a dated baseline to measure the amount of people who would lose insurance.

The Wisconsin Republican said the report showing 15 million people would lose health coverage under the Senate Republican bill is inaccurate.

“That’s using a baseline from March of 2016 when those markets were unstable, but no where near where they are today. The most recent CBO baseline we have as of January 2017, which was not being used, on the individual market, there’s no difference,” Mr. Johnson said on MSNBC.

He also added that the score for the Senate bill verses the House version shows a $200 billion in deficit reduction, which he says could be used for other purposes.

“The CBO score for the Senate bill shows about $200 billion of additional deficit reduction. In order to have this thing passed to match with the House, we only need $119 billion. So we have $200 billion extra,” Mr. Johnson said.