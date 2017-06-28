You’re used to seeing them on the ice or gridiron, but players — and at least one head coach — from the Capitals and Redskins joined the PGA Tour pros Wednesday, taking part in the Quicken Loans National Pro-Am.

Capitals defenseman John Carlson and forward Justin Williams played with Daniel Summerhays, while Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, punter Tress Way, and coach Jay Gruden teed it up with Jhonattan Vegas.

The NBA was also represented Wednesday at TPC Potomac, as Cavaliers guard JR Smith played with Rickie Fowler. While the other amateurs in his group struggled, Smith’s athleticism clearly carried over to golf.

Fowler was impressed with what he saw from Smith.

“We had a good time, and it is cool to see someone who plays at a very high level in another sport come out and show off their game a bit,” Fowler said. “It was definitely impressive to see him hit some of the shots. He played the par 3s great. He’s a three-point specialist, so he’s good on the threes.”