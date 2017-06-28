SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) - Sheridan High School lineman Blayne Baker has verbally committed to play football at Wyoming.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Baker will be a senior at Sheridan this fall. He plays both sides of ball on the line for Sheridan but is expected to play offensive line for the Cowboys.

Baker received an offer from Wyoming in April and was the first in-state player in the 2018 recruiting class to receive one.

Baker says he was impressed by the new athletic facilities Wyoming is building and the improvement in the program under coach Craig Bohl.

Baker was an All-State offensive lineman in the 2015 and 2016 seasons and was a member of the back-to-back 4A state champion teams in both years at Sheridan.