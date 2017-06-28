PHOENIX (AP) - The Latest on former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s trial on a criminal contempt-of-court charge for disobeying a 2011 court order (all times local):

8:35 a.m.

A judge has denied former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s bid to call Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify at his criminal trial over his disobedience of a court order.

The ruling Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton rejects Arpaio’s subpoena of Sessions.

Arpaio went on trial this week on a misdemeanor contempt-of-court charge for defying the order to stop his immigration patrols.

He wanted to call Sessions to testify in his defense.

Session’s agency is prosecuting Arpaio.

Arpaio’s attorneys argued Sessions would have illustrated a contradiction between the 2011 order their client is charged with violating and the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Bolton concluded Sessions’ views on immigration policies are irrelevant to what the government’s policies were at the time the order was violated.

Prosecutors opposed calling Sessions to testify.

11:56 p.m.

The criminal trial of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is scheduled to resume Wednesday with a third day of testimony.

Arpaio is charged with misdemeanor contempt of court for defying a judge’s 2011 order in a racial profiling case to stop his immigration patrols.

He has acknowledged prolonging the patrols, but he insists his disobedience was unintentional.

Prosecutors called Arpaio’s former longtime publicist and a lawyer who represented Arpaio in the profiling case to testify Tuesday.

Former Arpaio spokeswoman Lisa Allen says her ex-boss wouldn’t have violated the order because as a federal drug agent he has respect for the orders of federal judges.

Attorney Tim Casey testified that Arpaio’s growing resistance to court orders led him to quit as the lawman’s attorney.

Casey represented Arpaio in the profiling case for nearly six years.