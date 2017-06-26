Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said Wednesday that he expects a health care vote the week after the July 4th recess.



“The vote will occur the week after the Fourth of July when the Senate comes back in,” Mr. Price said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”



But Mr. Price said in the meantime, Republicans are working on finding a solution to come together.

“I think it’s important for folks to appreciate that once the vote was postponed, or the scheduled vote was postponed yesterday, that people didn’t just retreat to their corners and not continue this conversation. Work is going on literally as we speak on what kinds of things are necessary in order to get the support that’s needed to get this over the finish line in the Senate,” he said.

Mr. Price also said the new bill will need to be scored again by the Congressional Budget Office, which will create another battle, but he still said he’s confident there will be a vote in “a number of days.”