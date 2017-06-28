President Trump on Wednesday promised to usher in a “golden age of American energy dominance,” pledging that his administration will lift regulatory restrictions that hamper coal mining and oil drilling.

Speaking at the White House before a meeting with state, local and tribal leaders, the president made clear he’ll prioritize energy development as a way to spur economic growth.

“For too long the federal government has put up restrictions and regulations that put this energy wealth out of reach. It’s just totally out of reach,” he said. ‘It’s been really restricted, the development itself has been restricted and vast amounts of deposits of coal and other resources have, in a way, been taken out of your hands and we’re going to have that change. We’re going to put it back in your hands.”

In his first five months in office, Mr. Trump has taken several key steps designed to weaken federal regulations and promote energy exploration, particularly fossil fuels. The EPA has undone Obama-era rules such as the Waters of the U.S. regulation and the Clean Power Plan, and Mr. Trump also announced that the country would withdraw from the Paris climate accord. Staying in that accord would’ve committed the U.S. to deep greenhouse-gas emissions cuts.

Mr. Trump also has called for the opening up of offshore oil reserves, among other steps.

“I’m confident working together we can usher in a golden age of American energy dominance,” he said.