The White House said Wednesday that President Trump remained confident that he would get a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare through Congress.

“It’s really simple. Republicans have been talking about doing this for a number of years and they are committed to getting it done,” White House deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders said at a press briefing.

“You are talking about it as if it is over. It is certainly not,” she told reporters. “This is part of the process”

The effort suffered a setback this week when Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a health care bill until after the Independence Day recess. A vote had been set for the end of the week, but Republican support began to evaporate after a Congressional Budget Office analysis projected 22 million Americans would lose coverage under the bill.

Mrs. Sanders said the president was not concerned about artificial deadlines.

“It’s about getting it done,” she said. “They are committed to getting something in that works.”