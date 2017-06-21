President Trump’s commission on voter fraud and suppression has set its inaugural meeting for July 19 in Washington.

Vice President Mike Pence, co-chair of the group, held an organizational call Wednesday with members of the Commission on Election Integrity. The vice president “reiterated President Trump’s charge to the commission with producing a set of recommendations to increase the American people’s confidence in the integrity of our election systems,” the White House said.

“The integrity of the vote is a foundation of our democracy; this bipartisan commission will review ways to strengthen that integrity in order to protect and preserve the principle of one person, one vote,” Mr. Pence told commission members.

Vice chair of the commission Kris Kobach, who is Kansas’ secretary of state, told members a letter is being sent Wednesday to all 50 states and District of Columbia on behalf of the commission requesting publicly-available data from state voter rolls and feedback on how to improve election integrity.

Mr. Trump created the commission in May after claiming repeatedly that Hillary Clinton received millions of votes from noncitizens in the presidential election last year.