The University of Maryland Police Department is conducting a “hate-bias” investigation into a piece of plastic wrap shaped like a noose that was found on campus.

“Earlier today, we were notified of a knotted piece of plastic wrap laying on the ground in the 7500 block of Baltimore Ave,” the police department said in a statement Tuesday. “An officer met with two individuals who were walking south when they noticed the item. Police were notified out of concern for possible hate-bias.”

#UMD This was found under a tree at frat row. Police say that since it wasn’t hanging…it’s just trash 🤔 Make your own conclusions pic.twitter.com/p8BJjQoxWf — Jaime Hurtado (@Protect_UMD) June 27, 2017

“Preliminary investigation reveals that this type of material is used to contain and protect loose items during transport,” the statement continued. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are looking into this matter and conducting a review of our cameras in the area.”

A noose was found inside of a fraternity house at the University of Maryland earlier this year.