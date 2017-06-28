SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - U.S. Attorney for Utah John Huber has appeared at the White House in support of two immigration measures, one that would stiffen the punishment for people who re-enter the U.S. illegally and another that would cut funding to “sanctuary” cities.

Huber said at the press briefing Wednesday the measures would give law enforcement new tools to keep communities safe.

The sanctuary-cities bill would strip certain federal grants from states and cities that refuse to cooperate with immigration authorities.

Salt Lake City Police have a policy against asking about people’s immigration status, but Huber says that wouldn’t conflict with the measure.

He also spoke for Kate’s Law, which would impose strict mandatory minimum prison sentences on returning deportees. Huber referenced a Utah case where a previous deportee was convicted in the death of a sheriff’s deputy.