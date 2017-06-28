Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. made it clear as the press huddled around him before Wednesday’s game against the Washington Nationals — he did not flip off President Trump.

Almora defended himself after a widely circulated picture appeared on Twitter, which seemed at first glance like Almora was sticking his middle finger out during a group shot with the president when the Cubs visited the White House on Wednesday. Look closely, however, and you can will Almora’s index finger.

“I would never do that to the president of the United States,” Almora said. “We laugh about it now, but there’s definitely two fingers out there. … The guys were giving me a hard time about it, but then I pointed out the second finger and we’re good.”