ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry will receive an award on Thursday night for “excellence in public safety” even though violent crime in the city is on the rise.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2slrBmv ) the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce’s award will be presented to Berry for several initiatives he launched to help fight crime.

Addressing the rise of violent crime in Albuquerque is at the forefront of many public policy discussions, including the mayor’s race. Many of the candidates have blasted Berry, who is not seeking re-election, saying he is not doing enough to address the issue.

Chamber CEO Terri Cole says the inaugural award was created because business leaders have identified education, public safety and downtown transformation as the three greatest challenges facing the city.

