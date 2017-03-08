Americans for Prosperity is expanding a six-figure digital ad campaign pushing Congress to act on tax reform to target about a dozen Senate Republicans, the conservative advocacy group announced Thursday.

“Taxpayers are counting on Congress to deliver them a significant victory with comprehensive tax reform this year,” said AFP President Tim Phillips.

“In order to get it accomplished, we need members in both chambers to back a set of fundamental principles — make the tax code fairer and flatter without adding new burdens or special breaks,” Mr. Phillips said.

The ads encourage the GOP senators, including Dean Heller of Nevada, Joni Ernst of Iowa, and Johnny Isakson of Georgia, to “support AFP’s plan to un-rig the economy.”

AFP, one of the more influential right-leaning lobby groups, had previously focused on members of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, as well as Senate Democrats, in the ad campaign.

The group’s principles for tax reform — lower rates and a simpler tax system — are largely in line with what congressional Republicans and the White House have been advocating.

But AFP has also been one of the leading opponents of a “border adjustment” tax on imports being pushed by House GOP leadership. Senate Republicans have said it’s unlikely the border tax could pass in the upper chamber.

AFP, along with Freedom Partners — both part of the Koch brothers’ political advocacy operation — had already announced a multi-million dollar campaign to push for tax reform.