Former Trump transition aide Anthony Scaramucci said Thursday that CNN’s false story about him is another example of the “politics of personal destruction” happening in Washington.

“I thought the whole thing was unfair. Sen. [Elizabeth Warren] questioned Steve Mnuchin about it at his confirmation hearing. Again, it’s more of this nonsense that goes on in Washington where you have scandals incorporated, the politics of personal destruction, as opposed to serving the American people,” Mr. Scaramucci said on Fox News.

The newly named chief strategist of the Export-Import Bank was the center of a story by CNN claiming that he had met with a Russian investor ahead of the inauguration. Mr. Scaramucci served on the presidential transition team at the time.

He said that a lot of the aftermath of the story, however, was exaggerated.

“I think all of that stuff was exaggerated. I had a couple conversations with senior staff at CNN . I made it very clear to them that the story was not accurate,” Mr. Scaramucci said. “I didn’t go to sue them or anything. I think that got overblown to be honest.”

CNN retracted the story, and three staffers resigned.