WASHINGTON (AP) - The superheated argument over the Republican drive to overhaul health care has not been the finest moment for accuracy.

An AP Fact Check finds problematic claims on both sides.

President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans are stretching the truth when they insist their bill does not cut Medicaid. Democrats have exaggerated the reach of Medicaid - with congresswoman Kathy Castor wrongly stating that most children are served by the program.

The bill from Senate Republicans has stalled from insufficient support. They’re trying to revive the effort.