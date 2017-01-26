LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the Senate GOP’s health care legislation needs to ease some of its limits on Medicaid spending and give the state greater control over the program, warning that the state would face significant additional costs without the changes.

The Republican governor on Thursday outlined changes he’d like to see in the legislation aimed at repealing and replacing major portions of the 2010 federal health overhaul. Hutchinson, however, stopped short of saying whether he opposes the measure if it doesn’t include the proposed changes.

Hutchinson says the elderly, blind and disabled covered under Medicaid should be exempted from a cap that is put on the program’s spending. He also said states should have the option of receiving funding for the Medicaid expansion through a block grant.