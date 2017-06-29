NEW YORK (AP) - A Chinese billionaire has been portrayed as a criminal and a hero during opening statements at his United Nations bribery trial in New York.

Prosecutor Douglas Zolkind said Thursday that Ng Lap Seng (ihng LAP’ sihng) corrupted two U.N. ambassadors so he could build a legacy by constructing a U.N. conference center in China.

Defense attorney Tai Park countered in Manhattan federal court that Ng was a philanthropist who was betrayed by one of the ambassadors who demanded contributions from him.

Prosecutors say Ng paid at least $1.7 million to ambassadors including a former U.N. General Assembly president so his company could develop a massive conference center in Macau.

The defense says Ng sent money for five years to the ambassadors at their request and it’s not bribery.