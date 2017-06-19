After last week’s Supreme Court decision all but ended the legal argument denying the Redskins trademarks registered bearing the team’s name, all parties involved have agreed to give up the fight.

Both the group of Native Americans leading the battle against the Redskins and the Justice Department sent letters to the federal appeals court hearing the case conceding that oral arguments were no longer necessary in light of the Supreme Court case.

The case, Pro-Football Inc. v. Blackhorse, had been on hold in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, waiting for the Supreme Court’s decision in a similar case involving a rock band comprised of Asian-Americans called “The Slants.”

When the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the band, which had been denied trademark registration on the grounds that its name was offensive, it spelled the end of the case against the Redskins.

All parties involved were asked if they wanted to proceed with oral arguments. The Redskins quickly responded, with Attorney Lisa Black submitting that the Supreme Court case “mandates reversal” of the district court ruling that denied the Redskins trademarks and claiming that it was so clear-cut that oral arguments would not help the court.

On Wednesday, the Justice Department responded, also saying that there was no use in arguing the case since the high court established clear precedent.

On Thursday, the Native American group lead by Amanda Blackhorse, said the same and consented to the Redskins’ request of an order to reverse the district court’s decision and retract its order to the Patent and Trademark Office to cancel the Redskins’ trademark registrations.

Blackhorse’s group also agreed to the Redskins’ request that the case be remanded with instructions to grant summary judgement.

In plain English? The district court would issue a new ruling in favor of the Redskins without having to go through a new trial.