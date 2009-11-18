Former Redskins running back Clinton Portis revealed on Wednesday that he came close to killing the financial advisors who tricked him into investing, and ultimately losing, millions of dollars.

In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated, Portis discussed waiting outside the D.C.-area offices of his former advisors with a loaded pistol, ready to attack them.

“It wasn’t no beat up,” Portis told SI. “It was kill.”

Portis went on to reveal that he, along with other NFL players, mistakenly got involved in a Ponzi scheme that lost nearly $14 million worth of investments. And when the men who duped him did not receive jail time, Portis nearly decided to seek vengeance, but was talked out of killing them by an anonymous friend.

“You’ve already lost,” she told him according to the article, “but the loss you would sustain [by killing someone] would be greater.”

The two-time Pro Bowler now resides in Northern Virginia, pursuing a career in broadcasting.