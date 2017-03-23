Rep. Jim Jordan called Thursday for an investigation into government officials involved in the Russia investigation.

Mr. Jordan, Ohio Republican and member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said on CNN that former FBI Director James Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch should be looked into for calling the FBI’s probe of Hillary Clinton’s emails a “matter” instead of an investigation.

“The attorney general tells the FBI director to mislead the American people and he did it,” he said. “We’re calling for hearings of Mr. Comey and Ms. Lynch and it’s not just Republicans. [Democratic Sen. Dianne] Feinstein said so as well.”

Mr. Jordan also said that he is skeptical of special counsel Robert Mueller’s credibility after his inability to answer questions relating to the IRS targeting of conservatives in 2013. Mr. Mueller served as FBI director at the time.

“I understand he’s got a great reputation,” he said of Mr. Mueller. “I know the one encounter I had with Bob Mueller in committee he couldn’t answer one question about the IRS investigation. We passed a resolution in congress calling for a special counsel in the IRS targeting of conservative groups and the Justice Department then said no. Where was the special counsel when numerous members of Congress called for it in the Clinton investigation?”