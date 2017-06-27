Sen. Joe Manchin said Thursday that he feels the Senate can come to a bipartisan agreement on a health care bill.

“I have not spoken with Mitch McConnell and I’ve heard him say that Democrats just don’t want to work with him. That’s not factual and that’s not accurate. I’m one that wants to work with my friends,” the West Virginia Democrat said on MSNBC.

“We want to fix this thing. Chuck Schumer wants to fix this thing,” he said, “Right now, they only need 25 Ds and 25 Rs. We can make this happen.”

Mr. Manchin said the major problem is both the repeal of Obamacare and the cuts to Medicaid. He accused the bill of lacking compassion, especially his state where many are dependent on federal programs.

Right now, Mr. Manchin said many in his state still go to the emergency room for care even if they have insurance because they’re unfamiliar with how to use it.

“I want to hold people accountable and responsible for their actions. If I’m giving you something, I want you to appreciate it. I want you to protect it and I want you to treat it in the most responsible way. But if I never tell you how to do that, if I’ve never taught you anything, then you’re not going to know,” he said.