STILLWATER, N.Y. (AP) - A group of new United States citizens will be sworn in during a ceremony being held on the Fourth of July at the site of a famous Revolutionary War battle.

The National Park Service says a citizenship ceremony and traditional reading of the Declaration of Independence will be held Tuesday morning at Saratoga National Historical Park.

Park officials say 20 immigrants from around the world will become new U.S. citizens during a ceremony that also will include fife and drums, a color guard and musket firings.

The park was the site of the Battles of Saratoga, fought in September and October 1777.

The event is being organized by the Sons of the American Revolution, the Daughters of the American Revolution, Friends of Saratoga Battlefield and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.