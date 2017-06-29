HONOLULU (AP) - A new Hawaii law requires notifying law enforcement when someone prohibited from owning a firearm tries to get a gun permit.

Gov. David Ige signed the bill Thursday.

Under the law, if someone prohibited from owning a firearm tries to get a permit, law enforcement must be notified within 24 hours.

Everytown for Gun Safety President John Feinblatt says in a statement that if someone tries to buy a gun and is denied, that’s a red flag that a felon or domestic abuser is trying to become armed. He says these laws help stop them before they buy guns elsewhere.

The group says other states including Tennessee and Washington state have recently passed similar bills.