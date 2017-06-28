House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday slammed Republicans for a lack of legislative action in the first six months of the year.

“Say almost six months since Republicans have been in this session of Congress, five months since the president has been in office,” Ms. Pelosi said at a press conference. “No jobs bill, no infrastructure bill, no tax reform bill, no health care bill. No legislation to uphold the full faith and credit of the United States of America. No nothing except taking away protections for clean air and clean water for our children.

“It’s a poor record that they have and one would wonder why they wouldn’t get things done,” she added.

Ms. Pelosi also called out Republicans for failing to act on the Russians’ role in the U.S. presidential election in November.

“One of the things they have not done is paid sufficient attention to the assault on our electoral system that the Russian perpetrated in the last campaign,” she said.

She did say that the delayed vote on health care was progress for Democrats, but is far from a win.

“As you know, [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell postponing the vote on the bill and it’s a setback for them, but it’s not a victory for us,” she said. “This is progress in terms of exposing the bill for what it is.”