NEW YORK (AP) - The Long Island Rail Road says evening riders should expect delays and cancellations due to an Amtrak power problem at Penn Station.

The railroad said Thursday the problem is due to a loss of third rail power to 12 tracks at Penn Station.

Customers traveling to Hempstead, Long Beach, Far Rockaway and West Hempstead are advised to take the downtown 2/3 subway to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn for eastbound LIRR service.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring tickets.