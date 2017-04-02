Sen. Rand Paul said Thursday that he refused to take a handicap while golfing with President Trump.

“We were on the first tee and he [asked] what was my handicap, but he offered to give me a stroke on each nine and I said, ‘No, Mr. President. I don’t take any welfare,’” Mr. Paul said on Fox News.

He also said that he wouldn’t want to beat the president at golf, but added that’s not usually an issue since Mr. Trump wins “fair and square.”

“It’s not ‘letting’” he said, “He actually beats me fair and square.”