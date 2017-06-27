Sen. Roger Wicker said Thursday that the Senate should move on health care as soon as Republicans reach a consensus.

“I don’t think we’re rushing it. I think as soon as we can get to a consensus we ought to move,” he said on CNN.

Mr. Wicker said he was encouraged by the discussion in the past few days and believes that Republicans are moving closer towards being able to pass a health care bill soon.

“I think there’s movement in the right direction. We had a good meeting at the White House. We had a really good luncheon yesterday with almost all the Republican senators,” the Mississippi Republican said. “Everybody wants to get to yes and if we have that determination we can move the dials to get there.”

But he did say after the bill reaches a consensus on the Republican side and moves ahead there will be more opportunity for debate and discussion.

“There’s going to be a vote-a-rama when this thing is finally put together that will be an unlimited opportunity for amendments and discussion,” he said.