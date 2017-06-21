Rep. Adam Schiff said Thursday that President Trump needs to make it known to the Russians that interference in U.S. elections will not be tolerated.

Mr. Trump will reportedly meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a side meeting when both attend the G-20 summit next month.

“I can tell you what I think the president ought to do with that meeting on the sidelines, not that I have much confidence that he will, is that he needs to confront Russia over it’s interference in our elections and the elections of other democratic nations,” Mr. Schiff, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said on CNN. “He needs to make it plain that this will not be tolerated and he will face heavier sanctions as a result.

“He also needs to confront Russia about it’s continuing meddling in the Ukraine, and it’s continued possession of Ukrainian territory in Crimea,” he said referring to Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad. “And make it known we are not going to work in common cause with Russia in propping up someone who is effectively a war criminal in Damascus.

“There is the most immediate threat, in terms of potential military confrontation, with North Korea, but in terms of the biggest long-term threat to our democracy and democracy around the world, that does come from Russia,” Mr. Schiff said.