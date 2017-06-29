Under Senate Republicans’ health care bill, Medicaid spending would drop by 35 percent over the next 20 years, according to projections from the Congressional Budget Office released Thursday.

CBO had already predicted earlier this week that Medicaid spending would decline by $772 billion, or 26 percent, over the next 10 years under the bill, formally known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act.

Republicans are in the midst of reworking the bill, and are trying to address concerns from moderate members who are wary about the projected Medicaid funding levels, as well as conservative members who say the legislation doesn’t go far enough in completely repealing Obamacare.

The office said they analyzed the longer-term effects of the bill at the request of Sen. Ron Wyden, Oregon Democrat and ranking member on the Senate Finance Committee, and Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent and ranking member on the Senate Budget Committee.