Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that President Trump is engaging Republican senators in the health care debate, but doesn’t get bogged down with the details.

“I think he understands the broader concept of fixing the exchanges. As you know, it’s very complicated. He doesn’t engage in the minutiae of the details,” Ms. Capito, West Virginia Republican, said on MSNBC. “I just talked to him again yesterday, and so I think he’s really engaged in this.”

Ms. Capito said that at a meeting with Republican senators earlier this week, Mr. Trump took the time to listen to everyone’s concern and tried to get them to put more funding behind the bill.

“In the meeting, I thought he did a nice job listening to everybody and imploring us. He really did say more than a few times, put some more money into this, which obviously helps with the safety net,” she said.

For her part, Ms. Capito is concerned about the cuts to Medicaid in a state where 30 percent of people receive their health care from the program.