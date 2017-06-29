Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton warned Thursday that he will sue the Trump administration to stop the deportation amnesty for Dreamers unless the government voluntarily phases out the program.

In a letter joined by nine other state attorneys general and the governor of Idaho, Mr. Paxton says the 2012 amnesty created by then-President Obama and continued by President Trump is illegal.

He set a Sept. 5 deadline for the government to announce a phaseout, and said if that doesn’t happen he’ll ask a judge to nix the program, known in government-speak as DACA.

“We request that the Secretary of Homeland Security rescind the June 15, 2012 DACA memorandum and order that the Executive Branch will not renew or issue any new DACA or Expanded DACA permits in the future,” the attorneys said.

Their letter leaves Mr. Trump in a tricky political crossfire.

During the presidential campaign he promised to cancel DACA, but has since said he will keep it in place. That move drew some praise from immigrant-rights advocates, but angered his base of supporters who say he’s breaking a campaign promise and embracing an illegal program set up by former President Obama.

The 2012 amnesty grants work permits and a two-year stay of deportation to illegal immigrant young adults who came to the U.S. as children and who have kept a relatively clean record.

More than 780,000 Dreamers have been approved for the program, including tens of thousands who have either been approved or had their permits renewed under Mr. Trump.

No court has ruled on the legality of DACA, but courts have found a broader program, dubbed DAPA, to be illegal. The judges said it’s up to Congress, not the president, to issue such a broad grant of tentative legal status to an entire category of people.

DAPA would have applied to as many as 4 million illegal immigrants. The Trump administration earlier this month officially revoked DAPA.

Mr. Paxton, though, said DACA suffers from the problems as DAPA, and demanded consistency.

Texas was the lead plaintiff in the legal case that halted DAPA, and Mr. Paxton said that unless the Trump administration agrees to a phaseout, he’ll ask the judge overseeing that case to add the DACA program into the arguments.

Judge Andrew S. Hanen was one of the first national figures to spot the Obama administration’s lax treatment of illegal immigrants from Central America, warning in a stark ruling that Homeland Security was serving the role of human traffickers by allowing children to enter the U.S. and be connected with their illegally present parents.