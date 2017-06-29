TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington city of Tacoma has dropped its ban on stun guns.

KCPQ-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2sljYwf ) the city’s residents can now use or buy the weapon after the City Council voted to repeal a stun-gun ordinance.

The ordinance was imposed in 2006 following complaints of convenient stores selling a variety of weapons.

Only law enforcement officers, department of corrections officers, animal control officers and military personnel were legally allowed to carry stun guns in Tacoma under the ban. Carrying a stun gun was punishable by up to a year in jail.

The ban’s removal follows a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning rules prohibiting stun guns in Massachusetts.

Information from: KCPQ-TV, http://q13fox.com/