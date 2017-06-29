PHOENIX (AP) - The Latest on the criminal trial against former Sheriff Joe Arpaio over his immigration patrols. (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Lawyers defending former Sheriff Joe Arpaio in a criminal trial have called a witness who had testified a day earlier for prosecutors.

Arpaio’s legal seem is seeking to turn the tables on prosecutors by bringing Lt. Brian Jakowinicz (jack-uh-WIN-ich) to the stand. The former leader of Arpaio’s immigration squad testified under questioning by the defense that he didn’t read a letter sent to him complaining about officers defying a 2011 court order. The injunction barred the sheriff’s traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

One day earlier, Jakowinicz described how Arpaio’s deputies continued to arrests immigrants despite the order.

Prosecutors must prove Arpaio intentionally violated the order to win a conviction.

1:45 a.m.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio returns to court Thursday for the fourth day of testimony at his criminal trial over his defiance of a judge’s 2011 order.

Arpaio faces a misdemeanor contempt-of-court charge over his acknowledged disobedience of a judge’s order to stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

Prosecutors must prove Arpaio intentionally violated the order to win a conviction.

Arpaio has acknowledged prolonging the patrols, but said his disobedience was unintentional.

Attorneys defending him started presenting their case Wednesday afternoon.

If convicted, the retired lawman would face up to six weeks in jail, though lawyers who have followed the case doubt he’ll ever be incarcerated.

It’s not clear whether Arpaio will testify in his own defense.