President Trump slammed two news anchors on Thursday in a pair of tweets.

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came…” he tweeted continuing, “…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinkski host “Morning Joe” on MSNBC and have become vocal critics of Mr. Trump and his administration. Ms. Brzezinkski has repeatedly called the president’s mental health into question during their morning news program.

Mr. Trump had previously threatened to release more information on the two during the campaign trail when their coverage of him turned increasingly negative.

