Air pollution levels even below the acceptable national standard are contributing to early deaths among the elderly and vulnerable minority populations, according to a study published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The study, led by researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, analyzed a population of 61 million medicare beneficiaries from 2000 through 2012 with seven year followups, and the effects of long-term exposure to a small-particle air pollutant known as PM2.5.

The researchers found that for every increase of 10 micrograms of PM2.5, the death rate went up by 7.3 percent, or translated to 120,000 fatalities related to exposure among people age 65 and older, lead author Qian Di explained to Reuters.

The author’s note in the study that exposure to PM2.5 is a known health risk but that the results from their study challenges conventional thought on what are believed to be acceptable levels of the pollutant.

“There was no appreciable level below which the risk of death tapered off — and thus no ‘safe’ level of PM2.5,” an accompanying editorial said of the results.

Since 1970, the Environmental Protection Agency had established national goals to cap the rates of PM2.5 in the air to 12 micrograms according to the National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS), the editorial explained, but that this newest research proves even these measures aren’t enough to counter the public health risk.

The study, titled Air Pollution and Mortality in the Medicare Population, recorded rates of PM2.5 across the nation that ranged from as low as six to as high as 15 micrograms per cubic meter. They noted the highest concentrations of PM2.5 were found in California and the eastern and southeastern United States.

The researchers further examined rates of ozone and mortality, finding that each increase of 10 parts per billion in warm-season exposure to ozone increased all-cause mortalities by 7.3 percent. Among the elderly, this translated to 1.1 percent or an extra 19,000 deaths, Reuters reported.

Even low concentrations of PM2.5 and ozone were linked to cause of mortality, the authors wrote in their conclusion.

The accompanying editorial, written by New England Journal of Medicine editors Dr. Rebecca Berger, Ramya Ramaswami, Dr. Caren G. Solomon, and Dr. Jeffrey M. Drazen, criticized the Trump administration for instituting policy changes in the coal and energy fields that would increase the amount of these types of pollutants in the atmosphere.

They included an executive order allowing new coal mines to open; a process to “dismantle guidelines” that would reduce emissions from coal-fired electricity plants and withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, which set out guidelines for countries to reduce air pollution, and criticized funding cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency.

“The increased air pollution that would result from loosening current restrictions would have devastating effects on public health,” the editors wrote.

The president has said policy decisions like those listed were made in the interest of building up the American economy.