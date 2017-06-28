White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday that President Trump is determined to repeal Obamacare because the law is collapsing.

“I think the big piece here is that the president knows that this is something that has to be done,” Mrs. Sanders said on Fox News. “This is something Republicans have been talking about, campaigning on and frankly it’s becoming something that’s just impossible to ignore. Obamacare is simply collapsing around us. You’ve got states everyday that are losing coverage.”

Mrs. Sanders said the president plans to continue conversations with lawmakers as the bill is amended further.

“I think he’s committed to making every effort to get this done as well as the Senate and House,” she said. “This is, I think, universally recognized that we have to make some big changes and we have to take some big and bold steps. I’ve never seen him commit to something like this and not push it through to completion.”

Mr. Trump has promised a “big surprise” on health care, of which Ms. Sanders declined to comment, saying the press will have to wait and see.