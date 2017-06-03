WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia’s mayor is speaking out after nooses were found recently in the city.

Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a statement Saturday saying the city is an inclusive one and will “not tolerate signs of hate, ignorance, and fear.” Bowser says she’s directed the police department to investigate the incidents. She also asked the public to call police with any information. Bowser says that “our diversity is what makes us stronger.” And she says the city “will not accept that signs of hate are signs of our time.”

Two nooses were found recently at Smithsonian museums. One was found outside the Hirshhorn Museum and another inside the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Bananas tied to nooses were also discovered at American University last month.