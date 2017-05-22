First daughter Ivanka Trump was named “America’s most powerful Jewish woman” in an article published by CNN on Friday, but the subsequent reaction suggests the opinion is hardly widely held.

CNN drew fire for publishing a headline Friday declaring Ms. Trump to be “America’s most powerful Jewish woman,” provoking an avalanche of negative reactions and a running list of Jewesses debatably more deserving, including the Federal Reserve’s chairwoman and a couple of Supreme Court justices, among others.

“Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen can, on certain days, be considered the most powerful person, male or female, Jewish or gentile, in the entire world,” MarketWatch reporter Steve Goldstein wrote in an article of his own Friday evening labeling the CNN story as “fake news.”

CNN “doesn’t offer much evidence to back up its headline,” The Jerusalem Post’s Gabe Friedman wrote Saturday.

On Twitter, meanwhile, social media users were even less reserved about critiquing CNN’s headline.

“Pretty sure both Ruth Bader Ginsburg & Elena Kagan have a vastly greater impact on the country than the face of a middlebrow lifestyle brand,” tweeted Yair Rosenberg, a senior writer for Tablet, an online Jewish magazine.

“If only Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elena Kagan and Janet Yellen had their own line of lavender sheath dresses,” tweeted former “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” writer Jess Dweck.

Other notable alternatives floated on Twitter included singer Barbara Streisand and Facebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg, among others.

Writing for CNN, Maeve Reston and Betsy Klein argued Friday that Ms. Trump’s recent visit to the Western Wall in Jerusalem cemented her status as “arguably the most powerful Jewish woman in America today.”

“Her visit was striking for two reasons,” they wrote. “It was a rare moment in which the First Daughter’s carefully guarded faith was on public display. And it underscored the unique role she plays in an administration that has faced criticism for not confronting anti-Semitism.”

Ms. Trump, 35, converted to Judaism prior to her marriage in 2009 to Jared Kushner, an Orthodox Jew and senior advisor to President Trump. She previously described her family’s faith as an “intimate thing” but said they’re “pretty observant, more than some, less than others.”