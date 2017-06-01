PENN STATE

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Penn State’s former president and two other ex-administrators were sentenced to at least two months in jail for failing to report a child sexual abuse allegation against Jerry Sandusky a decade before his arrest engulfed the university in scandal and brought down football coach Joe Paterno.

“They ignored the opportunity to put an end to his crimes when they had a chance to do so,” Judge John Boccabella said as he lambasted the three defendants and the Hall of Fame coach over a delay that prosecutors say enabled Sandusky to molest four more boys.

Former President Graham Spanier, 68, was sentenced to four to 12 months, with the first two in jail and the rest under house arrest. He was convicted of child endangerment. Former athletic director Tim Curley, 63, received a sentence of seven to 23 months, with three in jail. Former vice president Gary Schultz, 67, was given six to 23 months, with two months behind bars. They pleaded guilty to child endangerment.

The three are to report to jail July 15. They all apologized in the courtroom to Sandusky’s victims before the sentences were handed down.

TIGER WOODS

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Video from a Florida jail shows a barefoot and handcuffed Tiger Woods performing two breath tests after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

In video released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Woods uses the slurred speech and unsteadiness described by Jupiter Police who arrested him early Monday. Woods mumbles responses to an officer’s questions, describing his hair as “mostly brown and fading.”

Woods asks what the case is about and repeatedly needs instructions to blow into the breath machine. The officer and breath-test technician laugh when Woods says he “can’t unlock my two bracelets.”

While seated and handcuffed, Wood agrees to a urine test but asks, “How am I going to hold it?”

The breath tests registered a 0.0 blood-alcohol level. Woods has blamed “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.”

SOCCER

NEW YORK (AP) - A former Guatemalan judge pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy in the global soccer corruption probe, admitting that he accepted bribes from a company trying to secure sports marketing contracts.

Hector Trujillo, 63, took hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes for sports marketing contracts, U.S. prosecutors said.

Trujillo was general secretary of Guatemala’s soccer federation when he was arrested in December 2015 in Port Canaveral, Florida, while taking a Disney cruise with his family.

As he pleaded guilty in Brooklyn federal court, Trujillo admitted taking bribes and agreed not to contest any sentence less than four years and nine months in prison. He spoke through a Spanish interpreter, saying his crimes occurred between 2009 and 2016. He said the bribes were paid by a Miami, Florida, sports marketing company to help it secure contracts through current and future negotiations. He said he received bribes in 2010 and 2014 and paid some of the proceeds to others. He said he never notified the soccer federation that he had received payments.

As part of the plea, Trujillo agreed to forfeit $175,000. Free on bail, he has been staying in Miami.

U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen set sentencing for Sept. 20.

PRO BASKETBALL

MIAMI (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation said Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat have agreed on the next steps to remove him from the roster and the team’s salary cap.

The person said Bosh’s issues with blood clots have been determined as a career-ending injury situation, which will allow the Heat cap relief going forward - adding that Bosh cannot play for Miami again but may still seek medical clearance from another club if he decides he wants to play elsewhere. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been announced publicly.

Bosh remains on the Heat roster and will stay there until the team needs his cap space.

He has not played since February 2016. Bosh’s 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons were shortened by bouts with blood clots.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Thunder center Enes Kanter’s father has been detained in Turkey, the country’s official news agency reported.

Mehmet Kanter was detained in his Istanbul home for an investigation undertaken by a prosecutor’s office in northwestern Turkey, according to the Anadolu news agency. He is being sent to Tekirdag province for questioning. In Turkey, people are detained, then prosecutors may seek an arrest pending trial or release the detainee.

Anadolu does not specify the scope of the investigation, but Dogan news agency says it is part of an investigation into connections to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

The father had disowned Kanter for his public support of Gulen, who the Turkish government blames for last summer’s failed coup attempt when nearly 270 people were killed and more than 2,000 were wounded while trying to overthrow Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish government considers Gulen’s movement a terror organization. Gulen has denied all allegations of involvement in the coup attempt.

PRO FOOTBALL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs have released wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, cutting ties with one of the most high-profile free-agent signings made by general manager John Dorsey and coach Andy Reid.

The unexpected move came after the Chiefs wrapped up the second week of voluntary workouts. Maclin had been a regular at the Chiefs’ practice facility this offseason, and he recently got married - with Reid and a number of his teammates in attendance.

Maclin was entering the third year of a $55 million, five-year contract with Kansas City. It was a deal that became especially costly when the Chiefs found guilty of tampering in their pursuit of him and were stripped of two draft picks and received a fine.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says he believes Colin Kaepernick can still be a starting quarterback in the NFL. It just won’t be in Seattle, for now.

Seattle had Kaepernick in for a meeting last week as it continued to examine options at quarterback behind starter Russell Wilson. While Seattle has seemed the most logical destination - from its style of offense to the outspokenness of its locker room - Kaepernick won’t be signing with the Seahawks at this time.

“He’s a starter in this league,” Carroll said. “We have a starter, but he is a starter in this league and I can’t imagine somebody won’t give him a chance to play.”

Carroll wouldn’t speculate on the reasons why Kaepernick remains unsigned after opting out of his contract in San Francisco and becoming a free agent.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - Baltimore Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta reinjured the same troublesome right hip that already has been surgically repaired twice.

The injury occurred during an offseason practice session Friday. Each time Pitta hurt the hip previously, the injury was serious enough to be considered career-ending. It’s too soon to determine whether that’s the case this time.

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said Pitta is undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury.

Pitta sustained his first hip injury in 2013 and injured it again in 2014. He played in four games in 2013, three in 2014 and sat out the entire 2015 season.

He appeared to put his hip troubles behind him last year, leading the Ravens with a career-high 86 receptions - most by a tight end in franchise history.

AUTO RACING

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Kyle Busch led a strong qualifying effort for Toyota, turning a lap of 158.954 mph to win the pole at Dover International Speedway.

Led by Busch, Toyota had the first four drivers in the qualifying session. Martin Truex Jr. was second, followed by Daniel Suarez and Matt Kenseth. Busch, Suarez and Kenseth are all winless this season for Joe Gibbs Racing. Erik Jones was seventh and JGR’s Denny Hamlin was 10th to give Toyota six of the top 10.

Busch has gone 28 straight races without a win and was second last week in the Coca-Cola 600.

Austin Dillon, the Charlotte winner Sunday night for his first Cup victory, will start ninth.

Busch won his first pole of the season and 20th of his career.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) - The Southeastern Conference tweaked its graduate transfer policy Friday, making changes that would allow former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire to land at Florida.

School presidents and chancellors voted to reduce penalties for programs whose graduate transfers fail to meet academic requirements.

The ease of restrictions could impact Florida immediately. The Gators had been unable to add Zaire because two previous graduate transfers - linebacker Anthony Harrell and offensive lineman Mason Halter - failed to meet academic requirements after transferring to Florida in 2016. That put coach Jim McElwain’s program on probation for three years.

The penalty was lowered to one year. The SEC remains the only Power Five conference with that kind of punitive system.

BASEBALL

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Sam Dyson was been designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers after the latest loss by their former closer.

Texas made the move before the series opener against Houston, two days after Dyson gave up two home runs and three runs in the 10th inning of a loss to Tampa Bay. It was the sixth loss of the season for Dyson. The right-hander was removed from the closer role in early May, and has blown all four of his save chances this season.

The Rangers reinstated reliever Jose Leclerc from the disabled list. He missed three weeks with a bruised finger.

Dyson had 38 saves last season when Texas won its second consecutive AL West title. He is 1-6 with a 10.80 ERA in 17 appearances for the Rangers this season.

NEW YORK (AP) - The Pittsburgh Pirates have optioned infielder Gift Ngoepe to Triple-A Indianapolis about a month after he debuted as the first African-born player in the majors.

The slick-fielding South African singled in his first plate appearance last month, but batted .222 without a homer in 28 games prior to the demotion. Ngoepe picked up baseball as a child because his family lived in the clubhouse of a men’s league ballpark where his mother worked. His younger brother, Victor, is also a Pirates minor leaguer.

HOCKEY

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Coach Randy Carlyle has received a one-year contract extension through the 2018-19 season from the Anaheim Ducks. The deal also includes an option for 2019-20.

Carlyle began his second stint in charge of the Ducks last year and immediately led the team to its fifth consecutive Pacific Division title. The Ducks also reached the Western Conference finals, losing to Nashville in six games.

Carlyle is the winningest coach in franchise history and the only Ducks coach to win the Stanley Cup, triumphing in 2007 during his first successful stint with the club.

Carlyle returned last summer to replace Bruce Boudreau, who had replaced Carlyle in late 2011.

The Ducks also announced the return of assistant coaches Trent Yawney and Rich Preston. Assistant Paul MacLean left the team Thursday.

OLYMPICS

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A former top spy agency official who was the target of a government leak investigation says the National Security Agency conducted blanket surveillance in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Winter Olympics in Utah, according to court documents.

Ex-NSA official Thomas Drake wrote in a declaration that the NSA collected and stored virtually all electronic communications going into or out of the Salt Lake City area, including the contents of emails and text messages.

“Officials in the NSA and FBI viewed the Salt Lake Olympics Field Op as a golden opportunity to bring together resources from both agencies to experiment with and fine tune a new scale of mass surveillance,” Drake wrote.

It comes as part of a lawsuit filed by attorney Rocky Anderson, who was the mayor of Salt Lake City during the games held a few months after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Anderson said the document was disclosed to the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday.

Former CIA and National Security Agency director Michael Hayden has denied in court documents that such a program existed. Hayden was NSA director from 1999 to 2005.

SURFING

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) - Jack O’Neill, a Northern California surfing world icon who pioneered the wetsuit, has died. O’Neill died of natural causes at his Santa Cruz, California home, his family said in a statement. He was 94.

The eye patch-wearing ocean lover died peacefully, surrounded by family in his oceanfront home of more than 50 years, waves lapping at his deck. He began wearing a black eye patch after his surfboard hit his left eye while riding a wave.

O’Neill moved with his wife to San Francisco’s Ocean Beach neighborhood in the early 1950s. Looking to surf longer in the frigid Northern California ocean, he began experimenting with various materials until he invented the first neoprene wetsuit.