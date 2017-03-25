A California woman was charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery Thursday for allegedly assaulting two people during a “Make America Great Again” rally earlier this year held in support of President Trump, the Orange County District Attorney's office said Friday.

Jessica Aguilar of Sacramento is accused of punching a man in the face and slapping another during a March 25 “MAGA” rally at Bolsa Chica State Beach near Huntington Beach, the district attorney’s office said Friday.

Ms. Aguilar, 20, is scheduled to be arraigned on June 20 and faces a maximum sentence of one year in county jail if convicted, the announcement said.

About 2,000 individuals attended the the pro-Trump rally as well as roughly 30 counterprotesters, according to previous reports. While the event’s organizers ultimately called the march a “success,” it was notably marred by violence after a brawl erupted between Trump supporters and protesters, resulting in police arresting at least four demonstrators, including an unidentified female counterprotester arrested on suspicion of assault and battery.

Ms. Aguilar, 20, attended the march “as a protester,” the district attorney’s office said Friday.

“Four additional filing requests were submitted to the Orange County District Attorney's Office (OCDA) in relation to the same march. Those cases were rejected because the OCDA could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt as to who started the physical altercation,” Friday’s statement said.

It was not immediately clear if Ms. Aguilar had obtained counsel, the Associated Press reported.