SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) - The list of winners in the New York State Associated Press Association’s awards contest for stories broadcast, printed or posted online in 2016, announced Saturday night at the organization’s annual banquet in Saratoga Springs:

First Amendment Award (Newspapers): (Rochester) Democrat and Chronicle.

First Amendment Award (Broadcast): Grace Rauh, NY 1 News-TV, New York, “Agents of the City.”

Cromie Award: Steve Jacobs, The (Glens Falls) Post-Star, “Students explore the inside of a hot air balloon.”

Michael Hendricks Journalist of the Year Award: 1, Tim Knauss, The (Syracuse) Post-Standard.

NEWSPAPERS

DIVISION III:

Spot News Coverage: 1, (Rochester) Democrat and Chronicle, “Assemblyman Commits Suicide”; 2, (Albany) Times Union, “Preet Wields Ax”; 3, The (Syracuse) Post-Standard, “6 Die in Syracuse Explosion, Fire.”

Full Page Design: 1, Tom Palmer, (Albany) Times Union, “World Waits”; 2, Tom Palmer, (Albany) Times Union, “Preet Wields Ax”; 3, Sean McKeown-Young, The (Syracuse) Post-Standard, “Coaches vs. Parents.”

Investigative Reporting: 1, Joe Spector, (Rochester) Democrat and Chronicle, “Why NY’s School-Aid Formula is Flunking”; 2, Tim Knauss, The (Syracuse) Post-Standard, “Sweetheart Deals, Bid Rigging in State Development Projects”; 3, Jon Campbell, (Rochester) Democrat and Chronicle, “The Cost of I Love NY.”

Headline Writing: 1, Doug Mohart, (Middletown) Times Herald-Record, “Money Does Grow on Trees”; 2, Michael Levensohn, (Middletown) Times Herald-Record, “Golden Tickets”; 3, Jackie Domin, The (Syracuse) Post-Standard, “Ready for Moe.”

Depth/Enterprise Reporting: 1, Thomas Zambito, The (White Plains) Journal News, “Metro-North Under Fire”; 2, Patti Singer, Sean Lahman and Max Schulte, (Rochester) Democrat and Chronicle, “Nursing Homes: Error After Error”; 3, Marnie Eisenstadt, Chris Baker and Peter Allen, The (Syracuse) Post-Standard, “The Cost of Poverty.”

Public Service: 1, Leonard Sparks, Paul Brooks and James Nani, (Middletown) Times Herald-Record, “Water Woes”; 2, Tim Knauss, The (Syracuse) Post-Standard, “Justice for Chase Coleman”; 3, Chris McKenna, (Middletown) Times Herald-Record, “Albany Corruption.”

Column: 1, David Andreatta, (Rochester) Democrat and Chronicle; 2, David M Rubin, The (Syracuse) Post-Standard; 3, Barry Lewis, (Middletown) Times Herald-Record.

Feature Writing: 1, Marnie Eisenstadt, The (Syracuse) Post-Standard, “End of Genius: As Scott Keane Drank Himself to Death, Friends Refused to Let Go”; 2, Chris Baker and Patrick Lohmann, The (Syracuse) Post-Standard, “Near West Side Stories: 37 Shots Tear Hole in Hard-Earned Police-Neighborhood Trust”; 3, Amanda Loviza-Vickery, (Middletown) Times Herald-Record, “Teen Firefighters.”

Editorial Writing: 1, Jay Jochnowitz, (Albany) Times Union; 2, Marie Morelli, The (Syracuse) Post-Standard.

Business Writing: 1, James Walsh, (Middletown) Times Herald-Record, “Medical Marijuana”; 2, Brian Sharp, (Rochester) Democrat and Chronicle, “Silicon Valley of Food”; 3, Hema Easley and James Walsh, (Middletown) Times Herald-Record, “Construction Boom.”

Arts/Entertainment Reporting: 1, Chris Baker, The (Syracuse) Post-Standard, “Jazz Fest Founder Frank Malfitano: Syracuse’s P.T. Barnum”; 2, Jeff Spevak, (Rochester) Democrat and Chronicle, “WOW Factor the Wendy O. Williams We Didn’t Know”; 3, Steve Barnes, (Albany) Times Union, “Still Willing to Bare Secrets.”

Sports Story: 1, Nate Mink, The (Syracuse) Post-Standard, “The Struggle to Rescue Ex-Syracuse Football Linebacker Luke Cain: Could Anyone Save Him?”; 2, Donnie Webb and Nolan Weidner, The (Syracuse) Post-Standard, “Syracuse.com Survey: High School Coaches Say Dealing with Parents Has Never Been Worse”; 3, Mike Dougherty, Josh Thomson and John Meore, The (White Plains) Journal News, “Pay to Play: The High Cost of Youth Sports.”

Sports Column: 1, Kevin Gleason, (Middletown) Times Herald-Record; 2, Pete Iorizzo, (Albany) Times Union; 3, Mike Dougherty, The (White Plains) Journal News.

Digital Presence: 1, (Middletown) Times Herald-Record; 2, (Rochester) Democrat and Chronicle; 3, The (Syracuse) Post-Standard.

Multimedia Storytelling: 1, (Middletown) Times Herald-Record, “Sam’s Point Wildfire”; 2, Jennifer Gish, (Albany) Times Union, “Naughty or Nice Cookie Challenge”; 3, Michelle Breidenbach, Lauren Long and Christa Lemczak, The (Syracuse) Post-Standard, “How Did Syracuse Get to be so Irish?”

Illustration or Graphic: 1, (Middletown) Times Herald-Record, “A Butcher’s Guide to Legislative Pork”; 2, Chris Brown, The (White Plains) Journal News, “The State of the Presidency”; 3, Peter Allen, The (Syracuse) Post-Standard, “Who Are Syracuse’s Poor?”

Spot News Photo: 1, Michael Greenlar, The (Syracuse) Post-Standard, “Lost to Drugs”; 2, Dennis Nett, The (Syracuse) Post-Standard, “A Lost Friend”; 3, Seth Harrison, The (White Plains) Journal News, “Michael McDonald Attempts the Seemingly Impossible.”

Feature Photo: 1, Kelly Marsh, (Middletown) Times Herald-Record, “Funeral for Slain Firefighter”; 2, Tina MacIntyre-Yee, (Rochester) Democrat and Chronicle, “Jumping Through Fire”; 3, Paul Buckowski, (Albany) Times Union, “Voices in the Snow.”

Sports Photo: 1, John Carl D’Annibale, (Albany) Times Union, “Slide to the Championship”; 2, Frank Becerra Jr., The (White Plains) Journal News, “Tigers Grab Team Victory”; 3, Jamie Germano, (Rochester) Democrat and Chronicle, “Off with the Helmet.”

Photo Story: 1, Lori Van Buren, (Albany) Times Union, “The Road Less Traveled”; 2, Mike Greenlar, The (Syracuse) Post-Standard, “Lead at Home”; 3, Allyse Pulliam, (Middletown) Times Herald-Record, “Newburgh Raids.”

Video: 1, Lauren Long, Tim Knauss and Chris Baker, The (Syracuse) Post-Standard, “Inside a Nuclear Reactor”; 2, Ricky Flores, The (White Plains) Journal News, “Rockland County Counts Its Homeless”; 3, Tina MacIntyre-Yee and David Andreatta, (Rochester) Democrat and Chronicle, “Groundhogs Make Mt. Hope Cemetery Holey Ground.”

Podcast: 1, Jordan Fenster, The (White Plains) Journal News, “30 Years Later: Mount Vernon’s Jane Doe Remains a Mystery.”

Newspaper of Distinction: (Albany) Times Union.

DIVISION II

Spot News Coverage: 1, Poughkeepsie Journal, “Fire at Fishkill Gap Distribution Center”; 2, John Roby, (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin, “How We Voted”; 3, Lauren Steussy, Staten Island Advance, “Death of Big Ang.”

Full Page Design: 1, (Utica) Observer-Dispatch, “Farewell to Will Smith”; 2, Adam Colver, The (Glens Falls) Post-Star, “Home of Champions”; 3, Rhonda Triller, The (Glens Falls) Post-Star, “Creative Comeback.”

Investigative Reporting: 1, John Ferro and Alex Wagner, Poughkeepsie Journal, “Tax Break at Superfund Site”; 2, Nina Schutzman, Poughkeepsie Journal, “They Were Paid $398,000 to Go Away”; 3, Jeff Platsky and Megan Brockett, (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin, “Taxi Oversight: Accident Waiting to Happen.”

Headline Writing: 1, Matt Becker, (Utica) Observer-Dispatch, “State Pulling Plug?”; 2, Fran Perritano, (Utica) Observer-Dispatch, “Three (thousand’s) a Crowd”; 3, Bob Condon, The (Glens Falls) Post-Star, “Don’t Eat the Beak.”

Depth/Enterprise Reporting: 1, Anna Sanders, Staten Island Advance, “Thinning the Herd”; 2, David Blow, The (Glens Falls) Post-Star, “Amish in Whitehall”; 3, Justin Trombly, The (Glens Falls) Post-Star, “Grass is Greener.”

Public Service: 1, Poughkeepsie Journal, “Heroin Forum and Coverage”; 2, Tom Wilber, (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin, “The Real Price of TCE Exposure”; 3, John Roby, (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin, “Crusade for Parking Garage Inspection Rules.”

Column: 1, Katie Sullivan and Shannon Hazlitt, (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin; 2, John Barry, Poughkeepsie Journal; 3, Katie Sullivan, (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Feature Writing: 1, John Ferro, Patrick Oehler and Mark Vergari, Poughkeepsie Journal, “The Enigmatic Life of Anthony Monaco”; 2, Ron Moshier, (Utica) Observer-Dispatch, “Just One of the Guys”; 3, Katie Sullivan, (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin, “Creatures Great and Small.”

Editorial Writing: 1, Ken Tingley, The (Glens Falls) Post-Star, “Government Transparency”; 2, John Penney, Poughkeepsie Journal; 3, Dave Dudajek, (Utica) Observer-Dispatch, “Taking a Stance.”

Business Writing: 1, (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin, “Medical Complex Rises from Decay”; 2, Bill Toscano, The (Glens Falls) Post-Star, “Moving on After GE”; 3, Scott Donnelly, The (Glens Falls) Post-Star, “Mixed Results.”

Arts/Entertainment Reporting: 1, Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli, The (Glens Falls) Post-Star, “The Haunting Eyes of Krisha Fairchild”; 2, John Barry, Poughkeepsie Journal, “When Oscars Met the Valley”; 3, Rhonda Triller, The (Glens Falls) Post-Star, “Youtheatre Legacy.”

Sports Story: 1, Greg Brownell, The (Glens Falls) Post-Star, “One Final Season”; 2, Pete Tobey, The (Glens Falls) Post-Star, “New Lease on Life”; 3, Stephen Haynes, Poughkeepsie Journal, “Girl Power on the Gridiron.”

Sports Column: 1, Ron Moshier, (Utica) Observer-Dispatch; 2, Rob Centorani, (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin; 3, Ken Tingley, The (Glens Falls) Post-Star.

Digital Presence: 1, (Utica) Observer-Dispatch; 2, Staten Island Advance; 3, (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Multimedia Storytelling: 1, Kevin Hogan, Chris Kocher and Andrew Thayer, (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin, “Tuned in: BU’s College Radio Station Turns 50”; 2, Micaela Parker and Tina Russell, (Utica) Observer-Dispatch, “Potato Hill Killer Speaks Out”; 3, John Roby, (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin, “Upstate Sinks in Flood of Legal Opioids.”

Illustration or Graphic: 1, Angela Valden, The (Glens Falls) Post-Star, “Superintendent Shuffle”; 2, Peter Franchell, (Utica) Observer-Dispatch, “Silver Tsunami”; 3, Rhonda Triller, The (Glens Falls) Post-Star, “Olympic Dreams.”

Spot News Photo: 1, Steve Jacobs, The (Glens Falls) Post-Star, “She is Gone!”; 2, Andrew Thayer, (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin, “Fiery Crash”; 3, Tina Russell, (Utica) Observer-Dispatch, “Standoff in Rome.”

Feature Photo: 1, Jan Somma-Hammel, Staten Island Advance, “Cop of the Month”; 2, Steve Jacobs, The (Glens Falls) Post-Star, “With a Helping Hand”; 3, Steve Jacobs, The (Glens Falls) Post-Star, “Send in the Clowns.”

Sports Photo: 1, Andrew Thayer, (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin, “Leap of Confidence”; 2, Simon Wheeler, (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin, “Top of the World”; 3, Sarah Condon, (Utica) Observer-Dispatch, “Almost a Championship Season.”

Photo Story: 1, Steve Jacobs, The (Glens Falls) Post-Star, “Raising Chaos with Love”; 2, Tina Russell, (Utica) Observer-Dispatch, “Just One of the Guys.”

Video: 1, Amanda Steen, Staten Island Advance, “Homeless to Football Star”; 2, Amanda Steen, Staten Island Advance, “Novalee”; 3, Alex H. Wagner, Poughkeepsie Journal, “Abuse in Local Boy Scouts Troop Raises Questions of Accountability.”

Newspaper of Distinction: The (Glens Falls) Post-Star.

DIVISION I

Spot News Coverage: 1, Nicholas Buonanno, The (Troy) Record, “Sage Protest Goes Topless to Support Androgynous Student”; 2, Mike Hibbard and Spencer Tulis, (Geneva) Finger Lakes Times, “Two Dead in City Murder-Suicide”; 3, Kelsey Boudin, Kate Day Sager and Bob Clark, Olean Times Herald, “Armed Standoff on Buffalo Street.”

Full Page Design: 1, Danielle Gamble, Olean Times Herald, “Hop Culture”; 2, Al Vieira, The (Gloversville) Leader-Herald, “Gloversville Battles a Ruthless Opponent”; 3, Chuck Schading, (Geneva) Finger Lakes Times, “Two Dead in City Murder-Suicide.”

Investigative Reporting: 1, Claude Solnik, Long Island Business News, “Poison Pills”; 2, Claude Solnik, Long Island Business News, “A Question of Justice”; 3, Jeff Platsky, (Elmira) Star-Gazette, “What a Waste? Redundant Local Government Spending.”

Headline Writing: 1, Mike Rukavina, The (Jamestown) Post-Journal, “Checkmate: Warren County Drug ‘Kingpin’, Pawns Nabbed in Multi-Agency Raid”; 2, Chris Sciria, The (Auburn) Citizen, “Tanks for the Memories”; 3, Chuck Schading, (Geneva) Finger Lakes Times, “The Fast and the Studious.”

Depth/Enterprise Reporting: 1, Jeff Murray, (Elmira) Star-Gazette, “A Trooper’s Murder Still Haunts”; 2, Melody Burri, (Canandaigua) Daily Messenger, “Melody Burri’s Coverage of Finger Lakes Gaming and Racing Dilemma”; 3, (Plattsburgh) Press-Republican, “Prison Escape Aftermath: 1 Year Later.”

Public Service: 1, The (Auburn) Citizen, “Urban Renewal, Revisited”; 2, Aaron Curtis, Melody Burri and Julie Sherwood, (Canandaigua) Daily Messenger, “Heroin Epidemic”; 3, Adina Genn, Long Island Business News, “Pride and Prejudice.”

Column: 1, Peter Crowley, (Saranac Lake) Adirondack Daily Enterprise; 2, Mark Robarge, The (Troy) Record; 3, Mike Cutillo, (Geneva) Finger Lakes Times.

Feature Writing: 1, Kim Smith Dedam, (Plattsburgh) Press-Republican, “Gracee’s Prom”; 2, Todd McAdam, Cortland Standard, “Pathfinder Led the Way”; 3, Megan Blarr, The (Auburn) Citizen, “Motivated by Shame.”

Editorial Writing: 1, Peter Crowley, (Saranac Lake) Adirondack Daily Enterprise; 2, Sam Pollak, The (Oneonta) Daily Star; 3, Jeremy Boyer, The (Auburn) Citizen.

Business Writing: 1, Antonio Olivero, (Saranac Lake) Adirondack Daily Enterprise, “Airbn-Boom”; 2, David Wilcox, The (Auburn) Citizen, “Can Two Theaters Work in Downtown Auburn?”; 3, Bernadette Starzee, Long Island Business News, “Not Taking Their Leave.”

Arts/Entertainment Reporting: 1, David Wilcox, The (Auburn) Citizen, “Trying Out for the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival”; 2, Susan Clark Porter, (Geneva) Finger Lakes Times, “Wooly Wear”; 3, Mary Ann Herrington, (Dunkirk) Observer, “Dunkirk Was 20-Year Home to Three Dog Night Singer.”

Sports Story: 1, Robert Chavez, (Canandaigua) Daily Messenger, “Two Worlds, One Purpose”; 2, Andrew Legare, (Elmira) Star-Gazette; 3, Chuck Pollock, Olean Times Herald, “Farewell to a Tested President.”

Sports Column: 1, J.P. Butler, Olean Times Herald; 2, John Anderson, The (Hornell) Evening Tribune; 3, Chuck Pollock, Olean Times Herald.

Digital Presence: 1, (Canandaigua) Daily Messenger; 2, Olean Times Herald; 3, The (Oneonta) Daily Star.

Multimedia Storytelling: 1, Ithaca Journal, “6 Moms Get Real About Struggles, Surprises of Motherhood”; 2, Kelly Gampel, Andrew Thayer and Katie Sullivan, (Elmira) Star-Gazette, “Have You Heard These Spooky Tier Ghost Stories?”; 3, Michele DeLuca and Rick Pfeiffer, Niagara Gazette, “Gazette Watch Group Responds to the Final Presidential Debate.”

Illustration or Graphic: 1, Rachel Alyeshmerni, (Brooklyn) Hamodia, “Battle Plan”; 2, Danielle Gamble, Olean Times Herald, “A Bite from the Apple”; 3, Danielle Gamble, Olean Times Herald, “Discussing Politics at Thanksgiving.”

Spot News Photo: 1, Eric Tichy, The (Jamestown) Post-Journal, “Church Destroyed in Post-Christmas Fire”; 2, Kelsey Boudin, Olean Times Herald, “Tears Fall as a Child’s Killer is Found Guilty”; 3, Justin Levine, (Saranac Lake) Adirondack Daily Enterprise, “First Snow Falls.”

Feature Photo: 1, Spencer Tulis, (Geneva) Finger Lakes Times, “Ice Harvest”; 2, Gabe Dickens, (Plattsburgh) Press-Republican, “Dodgeball, Hold the Dodge”; 3, Lou Reuter, (Saranac Lake) Adirondack Daily Enterprise, “Feeding Frenzy.”

Sports Photo: 1, Lou Reuter, (Saranac Lake) Adirondack Daily Enterprise, “Softball Snowdown”; 2, Scott Reagle, The (Jamestown) Post-Journal, “Safe at Home”; 3, Rob Fountain, (Plattsburgh) Press-Republican, “Snow Troubles.”

Photo Story: 1, James Neiss, Niagara Gazette, “Last C-130 Deployment”; 2, Julie Lewis, The (Oneonta) Daily Star, “Mock DWI Crash”; 3, Gabe Dickens, (Plattsburgh) Press-Republican, “Rock Out at the Rockeater.”

Video: 1, Kelly Gampel, (Elmira) Star-Gazette, “Video: Hauntings at the Lindenwald Haus”; 2, Simon Wheeler, Ithaca Journal, “No Giving Up: Ithaca Boy’s Fight for Life Inspires”; 3, John Anderson, Nick Anderson and Lynn Brennan, The (Hornell) Evening Tribune, “Best Traffic Stop Ever.”

Newspaper of Distinction: (Elmira) Star-Gazette.

BROADCAST

TELEVISION I

Spot News Coverage: 1, Susan Sullivan, WNBC-TV, New York, “Hoboken Train Crash”; 2, Susan Sullivan, WNBC-TV, New York, “Blizzard of 2016”; 3, News 12 Westchester, Yonkers, “Tappan Zee Crane Collapse.”

Investigative Reporting: 1, Chris Glorioso and Evan Stulberger, WNBC-TV, New York, “Death by Another Name”; 2, WPIX-TV, New York, “No Place to Call Home: Homeless Hotels”; 3, Chris Glorioso and Evan Stulberger, WNBC-TV, New York, “Night Court Closes Early.”

Continuing Coverage: 1, Jonathan Dienst, Evan Stulberger and Ann Givens, WNBC-TV, New York, “Problems in Paterson: Private Work on the Public Dime”; 2, Tara Rosenblum and Alan Flamenhaft, News 12 Hudson Valley, West Nyack, “Playing with Fire”; 3, Sarah Wallace, Evan Stulberger and Dave Manney, WNBC-TV, New York, “Senate Candidate Said What?!”

Public Service: 1, Chris Glorioso and Evan Stulberger, WNBC-TV, New York, “Night Court Closes Early”; 2, Tara Rosenblum, Scott McGee and Staff, News 12 Westchester, Yonkers, “Playing with Fire Special Newsmakers”; 3, Sarah Wallace and Evan Stulberger, WNBC-TV, New York, “Jail Visitors Victimized.”

Enterprise Reporting: 1, Grace Rauh, NY 1 News, New York, “Trump Tower”; 2, WPIX-TV, New York, “No Place to Call Home: Homeless Hotels”; 3, Zack Fink, NY 1 News, New York, “Hoosick Falls.”

Feature: 1, Tim Cassidy, Alan Flamenhaft and Janine Rose, News 12 Westchester, Yonkers, “Dying to Be Green”; 2, Mark Sogofsky, Ted Koppy and Frank Bruce, News 12 Connecticut, Norwalk, “The Beat Goes On”; 3, Andrew Siff and Michael DelGiudice, WNBC-TV, New York, “Thanks But No Thanks.”

Documentary: 1, News 12 Long Island, Woodbury, “TWA 800: 20 Years Later - Missile Theory”; 2, Kristen Shaughnessy, NY 1 News, New York, “Remembering 9/11 - 15 Years Later”; 3, FiOS1 News, Rye Brook, “Miracles of the Season.”

News Series: 1, WPIX-TV, New York, “The Final Fight”; 2, Tara Rosenblum and Alan Flamenhaft, News 12 Westchester, Yonkers, “K2: Fake Drug, Real Horror”; 3, News 12 Connecticut, Norwalk, “Prospector Theatre and the Prospects.”

Sports Coverage: 1, WPIX-TV, New York, “The Final Fight”; 2, FiOS1 News, Rye Brook, “NY Baseball Taking it to the Field.”

Sports Feature: 1, John Dempsey and Kylee Knoles, News 12 Connecticut, Norwalk, “Lumberjill”; 2, Andrew Siff and Michael DelGiudice, WNBC-TV, New York, “John Devine’s Journey”; 3, Christopher Wood and Marissa Alter, News 12 Connecticut, Norwalk, “To Have a Vision.”

Digital Presence: 1, FiOS1 News, Rye Brook; 2, News 12 Interactive, Woodbury.

Use of Photography: 1, Anthony Sande, News 12 Long Island, Woodbury, “Atlantic Cup”; 2, Michael DelGiudice, WNBC-TV, New York; 3, Brian Jingeleski, News 12 Long Island, Woodbury, “Ride for Life.”

Weathercast: 1, Michael Favetta, News 12 The Bronx, New York.

Newscast: 1, Susan Sullivan, WNBC-TV, New York; 2, Susan Sullivan, WNBC-TV, New York; 3, News 12 Long Island, Woodbury.

Best Reporter or Anchor: 1, Andrew Siff, WNBC-TV, New York; 2, Tara Rosenblum, News 12 Westchester, Yonkers; 3, Mario Diaz, WPIX-TV, New York.

Outstanding News Operation: WNBC-TV, New York.

TELEVISION II

Spot News Coverage: 1, WHAM-TV, Rochester, “Active Shooter Investigation at Beach”; 2, Time Warner Cable News, Rochester, “Death of NYS Assemblyman Bill Nojay”; 3, Time Warner Cable News, Syracuse, “Six Dead in Martin Street Fire.”

Investigative Reporting: 1, Dan Telvock, Scott May and Athan Kompos, WGRZ-TV, Buffalo, “Looking for Lead (in all the wrong places)”; 2, Kathy Barrans and Rich Frederick, WNYT-TV, Albany, “LLC Loophole”; 3, Michael Wooten, WGRZ-TV, Buffalo, “Snow Plow Scam.”

Continuing Coverage: 1, Time Warner Cable News, Albany, “Water Contamination Crisis in Hoosick Falls, New York”; 2, Christine Buttigieg and Staff, WRGB-TV, Albany, “PFOA Water Crisis”; 3, Michael Wooten, WGRZ-TV, Buffalo, “Solar City Payments.”

Public Service: 1, Time Warner Cable News, Albany, “Capital Tonight NY-19 Congressional Coverage”; 2, Kevin Jolly, Sarah Blazonis and Kaitlyn Lionti, Time Warner Cable News, Buffalo, “Push to Keep WNY Children’s Psychiatric Center Open”; 3, LaMonica Peters, Katie Gibas and Sarah Blazonis, Time Warner Cable News, Buffalo, “Push for Better Sidewalks Following Tragic Accident.”

Enterprise Reporting: 1, Jim Madalinsky, WHAM-TV, “Panhandling Warning”; 2, Steve Brown and Dooley O’Rourke, WGRZ-TV, Buffalo, “Crossing the Border for Cheaper Medicine”; 3, Alexa Green, Time Warner Cable News, Syracuse, “12 Year Old Who Started Fatal Fire Speaks.”

Feature: 1, Katie Eastman and Steve Kameka, Time Warner Cable News, Albany, “Patrick the Dancing Machine”; 2, Tara Grimes, Time Warner Cable News, Rochester, “Wiener Dog Races”; 3, Breanna Fuss and Mike Moss, Time Warner Cable News, Rochester, “Cold Day at the Public Market.”

Documentary: 1, WIVB-TV, Buffalo, “Inside the Epidemic”; 2, Steve Patrick, Michael Loson and Rob Vandenbergh, WHEC-TV, Rochester, “NYS Exposed: Home is Worth Fighting for”; 3, Casey Bortnick and Staff, Time Warner Cable News, Buffalo, “Manhunt: The Search for Ralph ‘Bucky’ Phillips - 10 Years Later.”

News Series: 1, Iris St. Meran, Time Warner Cable News, Syracuse, “Addicted: Heroin’s Hold”; 2, Seth Voorhees, Time Warner Cable News, Rochester, “Battling Drugs Behind Bars”; 3, Alexa Green, Time Warner Cable News, Syracuse, “Settled in CNY: Our New Neighbors.”

Sports Coverage: 1, Time Warner Cable News, Albany, “Run for Glory: Hall of Fame Class of 2016”; 2, Time Warner Cable News, Buffalo, “2016 NFL Draft Coverage”; 3, Brian Dwyer, Time Warner Cable News, Syracuse, “Ben Ancheff: 300 lbs of Heart.”

Sports Feature: 1, Stu Boyar and Franco Ardito, WGRZ-TV, Buffalo, “Gunner’s Legacy”; 2, Toby Motyka, WHAM-TV, “Waiting for the Call”; 3, Adam Benigni and Franco Ardito, WGRZ-TV, Buffalo, “Baby Shawn Meets Steph Curry.”

Digital Presence: 1, WGRZ-TV, Buffalo; 2, Time Warner Cable News, Buffalo.

Use of Photography: 1, Mike Allen, Time Warner Cable News, Albany; 2, Seth Voorhees, Time Warner Cable News, Rochester; 3, Mike Kuehner, Time Warner Cable News, Syracuse, “Grown in New York.”

Weathercast: 1, Erick Adame, Time Warner Cable News, Buffalo; 2, Patrick Hammer, WGRZ-TV, Buffalo, “WNY Winter: Siberia Link”; 3, Dan Russell, Time Warner Cable News, Buffalo.

Newscast: 1, WGRZ-TV, Buffalo; 2, Joseph Bianchino and Staff, WRGB-TV, Albany, “Deadly Boat Crash”; 3, Time Warner Cable News, Syracuse.

Best Reporter or Anchor: 1, Brett Davidsen, WHEC-TV, Rochester; 2, Melissa Holmes, WGRZ-TV, Buffalo; 3, Greg Floyd, WRGB-TV, Albany.

Outstanding News Operation: WGRZ-TV, Buffalo.

Winners list in TV III:

Spot News Coverage: 1, Nick Quattrini, Asha McKenzie and Isabel Garcia, WENY-TV, Elmira, “Lansing Miners Trapped”; 2, Gary Liberatore and Kevin Montano, WKTV-TV, Utica, “Pine Lake Devastation”; 3, Briggette Sayegh, Jason Ochs and Tom Krawcyk, Time Warner Cable News, Hudson Valley, “Retired Police Officer Charged with Missing Men’s Murders.”

Investigative Reporting: 1, Isabel Garcia, WENY-TV, Elmira, “Seneca White Deer.”

Continuing Coverage: 1, Time Warner Cable News, Binghamton, “Cal Harris Trial #4”; 2, Chris Spiker, John Moore and Amanda Corna, WWNY-TV, Watertown, “Heroin/Opioid Series”; 3, Jeff Cole and Staff, WWNY-TV, Watertown, “The Closing of Climax.”

Public Service: 1, Cody Carlson, WENY-TV, Elmira, “Special Report: Get the Lead Out”; 2, Logan Wilson, WENY-TV, Elmira, “My Blood is Good.”

Enterprise Reporting: 1, Samantha Potter, WENY-TV, Elmira, “Special Report: Brought Back to Life”; 2, Gary Liberatore and Kevin Montano, WKTV-TV, Utica, “Miami Cold Case with Utica Connection”; 3, Logan Wilson, WENY-TV, Elmira, “Digging Deeper into Houghton Plot.”

Feature: 1, Samantha Potter, WENY-TV, Elmira, “Jonah’s Journey to the Finish Line”; 2, Joleen Ferris and Earl Davis, WKTV-TV, Utica, “Jenna’s Song”; 3, Jackson Wang, Time Warner Cable News, Hudson Valley, “Boxing Club Seeks Donations for Trip to Nationals.”

Documentary: 1, Isabel Garcia, WENY-TV, Elmira, “Royalty Rights”; 2, Logan Wilson, WENY-TV, Elmira, “Special Report: The Blind Spot.”

News Series: 1, Logan Wilson, WENY-TV, Elmira, “Michael Beard Trial”; 2, Diane Rutherford and Mae Roberts, WWNY-TV, Watertown, “The Refugee Idea”; 3, Jeff Nelson, WWNY-TV, Watertown, “The Kratom Controversy.”

Sports Coverage: 1, Dan Fetes, Jenna Harner and Staff, WENY-TV, Elmira, “Thunder at the Glen 2016”; 2, Marisa Jacques, Jon Shideler and Staff, Time Warner Cable News, Hudson Valley, “In the Trenches for America’s Game: Army vs. Navy”; 3, WKTV-TV, Utica, “Boilermaker 2016.”

Sports Feature: 1, Andy Malnoske, WETM-TV, Elmira, “Julio: Alfred Football Star Walks Again”; 2, Andy Malnoske, WETM-TV, Elmira, “Running with Heart: Patrick O’Toole”; 3, Alicia Daddario, WKTV-TV, Utica, “More Than a Number.”

Digital Presence: 1, WETM-TV, Elmira; 2, Time Warner Cable News, Hudson Valley; 3, Rebecca Landcastle and Staff, WKTV-TV, Utica.

Use of Photography: 1, Joshua Strohl, WENY-TV, Elmira; 2, Nick Quattrini, WENY-TV, Elmira, “Elizabeth Garrett Memorial Ceremony”; 3, Jason Ochs, Time Warner Cable News, Hudson Valley.

Weathercast: 1, Joe Veres, WENY-TV, Elmira; 2, Bill Kardas, WKTV-TV, Utica; 3, Jill Reale, WKTV-TV, Utica.

Newscast: 1, Anne Richter and Staff, WWNY-TV, Watertown; 2, Anne Richter and Staff, WWNY-TV, Watertown.

Best Reporter or Anchor: 1, John Moore, WWNY-TV, Watertown; 2, Leanne DeRosa, WENY-TV, Elmira; 3, Andy Malnoske, WETM-TV, Elmira.

Outstanding News Operation: WENY-TV, Elmira.

RADIO I

Spot News Coverage: 1, WCBS-AM, New York, “The Chelsea Bombing”; 2, WCBS-AM, New York, “The Hoboken Crash”; 3, 1010 WINS-AM, New York, “Chelsea Bombing.”

Investigative Reporting: 1, Rebecca Granet, Ben Mevorach and Ivan Lee, 1010 WINS-AM, New York, “Generation ‘H’: 1010 Wins Investigates The Heroin Epidemic.”

Continuing Coverage: 1, WCBS-AM, New York, “The Hoboken Crash”; 2, 1010 WINS-AM, New York, “2016 Presidential Election.”

Public Service: 1, Brigid Bergin, Jenny Ye and John Keefe, WNYC-AM, New York, “The Brooklyn Voter Purge”; 2, 1010 WINS-AM, New York, “Heroin Summit.”

Enterprise Reporting: 1, Brigid Bergin, David Lewis and Wayne Shulmister, WNYC-AM, New York, “Rage Against the Political Machine.”

Feature: 1, WNYC-AM, New York, “Unrest in Baton Rouge: Anatomy of a Photo”; 2, Stephen Nessen and Julianne Welby, WNYC-AM, New York, “Waiting for Violence to Break Out on East New York”; 3, George Bodarky, WFUV-FM, New York, “Where Richard Becomes Bianca: Inside Miss Vera’s Finishing School.”

Documentary: 1, Ilya Marritz, Charlie Herman and Cayce Means, WNYC-AM, New York, “Mall Madness”; 2, George Bodarky, WFUV-FM, New York, “Cityscape: The Legacy of Jane Jacobs”; 3, WNYC-AM, New York, “Hail to the Entertainer in Chief.”

News Series: 1, Kacie Candela, WFUV-FM, New York, “The Election at the United Nations”; 2, Rebecca Granet, Ben Mevorach and Ivan Lee, 1010 WINS-AM, New York, “Special Report: Living in Live Time.”

Sports Coverage: 1, 1010 WINS-AM, New York, “The End of Alex Rodriquez’s Yankee Career”; 2, Corey Miller and Dan Bradley, WFUV-FM, New York, “Looking Back at Cooperstown 2016.”

Sports Feature: 1, Christian Goewey, WFUV-FM, New York, “Sweeping Away Worries for a Day”; 2, Joe Barone and Dan Hanson, WRHU-FM, Hempstead, “New York Islanders Players Skate with Visually Impaired Students”; 3, Dan Bradley, WFUV-FM, New York, “A New Career for the Doctor.”

Digital Presence: No Winner.

Use of Sound: 1, Stephen Nessen and Sean Bowditch, WNYC-AM, New York, “From Soviet Russia to the Tappan Zee Bridge: A Short History of the E-Zpass”; 2, 1010 WINS-AM, New York, “Blizzard 2016.”

Weathercast: 1, Craig Allen, WCBS-AM, New York.

Newscast: 1, Lee Harris, Brigitte Quinn and Jim Maloney, 1010 WINS-AM, New York; 2, WCBS-AM, New York; 3, Robin Shannon, WFUV-FM, New York.

Art Athens General Excellence of Individual Reporting: 1, George Bodarky, WFUV-FM, New York; 2, Brigitte Quinn, 1010 WINS-AM, New York; 3, Lee Harris, 1010 WINS-AM, New York.

Outstanding News Operation: 1010 WINS-AM, New York.

RADIO II

Spot News Coverage: 1, WBFO-FM, Buffalo, “Former Bethlehem Steel Site Goes Up in Flames”; 2, Eileen Buckley, Michael Mroziak and Mike Desmond, WBFO-FM, Buffalo, “Hate Crime Targets Firefighter”; 3, Monica Sandreczki, WSKG-FM, Binghamton, “Cuomo Vetoes Farm to Food Bank Bill.”

Investigative Reporting: 1, David Sommerstein, Lauren Rosenthal and Brit Hanson, WSLU-FM, Canton, “Tunnel Vision: Did Police Cast a Wide Enough Net for Garrett Phillips’ Killer?”; 2, Allison Dunne, WAMC-FM, Albany, “Stewart ANG Base Becomes a Superfund”; 3, Dan Telvock, WBFO-FM, Buffalo, “Decades Later, Love Canal Landfill Still Poses Risk.”

Continuing Coverage: 1, WSLU-FM, Canton, “Small Town Justice: The Nick Hillary Trial”; 2, Lucas Willard and Allison Dunne, WAMC-FM, Albany, “Northeast Communities Grapple with Water Pollution”; 3, Payne Horning and Staff, WRVO-FM, Oswego, “The Fate of Fitzpatrick Nuclear Plant.”

Public Service: 1, Grant Reeher, Jason Smith and Catherine Loper, WRVO-FM, Oswego, “Campbell Conversations: Katko, Deacon Hold First Debate for 24th Congressional District”; 2, WBFO-FM, Buffalo, “Taking New Looks at Climate Change”; 3, WAMC-FM, Albany, “New York 19th Congressional District Debate.”

Enterprise Reporting: 1, Bret Jaspers, WSKG-FM, Binghamton, “Why There’s a ‘Chasm’ Between Families and Insurance Companies over Addiction Treatment”; 2, Ellen Abbott, WRVO-FM, Oswego, “Farmers Try to Find Ways to Deal with More Severe Weather”; 3, Lauren Rosenthal and Julia Botero, WSLU-FM, Canton, “Heated to Scorching: Last Weeks of the Race for the 116th Assembly Seat.”

Feature: 1, Lauren Rosenthal, WSLU-FM, Canton, “A Brush with Nerd Royalty (for a price) at Ottawa Comic-Con”; 2, Veronica Volk, WXXI-AM, Rochester, “Shipwreck Alley”; 3, Jim Levulis, WAMC-FM, Albany, “Mount Greylock Gets International Fame for a Spell.”

Documentary: 1, Crystal Sarakas and Bret Jaspers, WSKG-FM, Binghamton, “The Rush: Digging into Addiction”; 2, Eileen Buckley, Michael Mroziak and Mike Desmond, WBFO-FM, Buffalo, “The 2016 Buffalo School Board Race”; 3, Angelica Morrison, WBFO-FM, Buffalo, “LBJ Visit to Lake Erie Led to Cleaner Waters.”

News Series: 1, WAMC-FM, Albany, “Veterans Series”; 2, Cheryl Hagen, WBFO-FM, Buffalo, “Making a Difference”; 3, Zach Hirsch, WSLU-FM, Canton, “Race and Policing in the North Country.”

Sports Coverage: 1, WBFO-FM, Buffalo, “Buffalo Has Become Hockey Heaven”; 2, Paul Tuthill, WAMC-FM, Albany, “In Springfield, a Year of Hockey Highs and Lows”; 3, Jim Levulis, WAMC-FM, Albany, “Steeped in Baseball History, Exhibit Celebrates Berkshires’ Influences on the Game.”

Sports Feature: 1, Nick Lippa, WBFO-FM, Buffalo, “Old School Mentality on Hockey Head Injuries Slow to Change”; 2, Eileen Buckley, WBFO-FM, Buffalo, “Section VI Denies Teen with Autism from Playing Football.”

Digital Presence: 1, WSLU-FM, Canton; 2, WBFO-FM, Buffalo; 3, Leah Landry and Staff, WRVO-FM, Oswego.

Use of Sound: 1, Mark Lavonier, WRVO-FM, Oswego, “Volunteers Give Back to Disabled Veterans by Offering a Ride”; 2, Lucas Willard, WAMC-FM, Albany, “Before the Gates Open at Saratoga Race Course”; 3, Eileen Buckley, WBFO-FM, Buffalo, “Feeling the Music.”

Weathercast: No Winner.

Newscast: 1, WAMC-FM, Albany; 2, WBFO-FM, Buffalo.

Art Athens General Excellence of Individual Reporting: 1, Monica Sandreczki, WSKG-FM, Binghamton; 2, Eileen Buckley, WBFO-FM, Buffalo; 3, Chris Caya, WBFO-FM, Buffalo.

Outstanding News Operation: WBFO-FM, Buffalo.

COLLEGE RADIO

Bill Leaf Memorial Award for Best Regularly Scheduled Local News Program: 1, WRHU-FM, Hofstra University; 2, Rebecca Lewis, WFUV-FM, Fordham University.

Chris Ulanowski Memorial Award for Best News Story: 1, Emma Pettersen, Newhouse School-Radio, Syracuse, “Roller Derby Skates into Mainstream Sports”; 2, Juliana Spano, WRHU-FM, Hofstra University, “Long Island Schools Lead Common-Core-Opt-Out Movement”; 3, Joe Bloss, Newhouse School-Radio, Syracuse, “The Lost Tapes: How the Cassette Found Its Way Back.”

COLLEGE TV

Best Regularly Scheduled Local News Program: 1, Newhouse School-TV, Syracuse, “Mornings on the Hill”; 2, Tom Garris, Stephen Altieri and Leah Rostohar, Ithaca College; 3, Allie Krummann, Stephen Altieri and Leah Rostohar, Ithaca College.

Best News Story: 1, Meghan Mistry, Newhouse School-TV, Syracuse, “The Bottle Man Dedicates His Life to Breast Cancer Fundraising”; 2, Lauren Sinatra, Newhouse School-TV, Syracuse, “Tiny Homes to Fight Homelessness”; 3, Christy Calcagno, Ithaca College, “Insectapalooza.”List