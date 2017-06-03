HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Immigrant students without legal status in the United States say they’re not giving up on passing legislation that would make them eligible for institutional financial assistance at state-run colleges and universities in Connecticut.

Camila Bortoleto, campaign manager for Connecticut Students for a Dream, said Saturday that advocates have gained support for the bill and “will keep fighting.” Senate debate on the bill lasted for two hours Friday night before it was abruptly halted.

It appears unlikely the bill will come up for a vote again before the legislative session adjourns on Wednesday.

This year marked the fourth year that legislation has been proposed making the immigrant students eligible for different forms of financial aid funded by tuition payments from all students. Opponents say the bill sends the wrong message.